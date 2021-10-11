Market cap of Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] reaches 68.84B – now what?

Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE: BDX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.31% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -2.49%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that BD Unveils Nebraska-Based Manufacturing Capacity to Support U.S. Vaccination Agility and Preparedness.

New Manufacturing Lines Will Provide U.S. Government with Priority Access to Hundreds of Millions of Needles and Syringes; Bolster Supply Readiness.

BD (Becton, Dickinson and Company) (NYSE: BDX), a leading global medical technology company, announced it has strengthened the U.S. government’s access to safety injection devices through increased manufacturing capacity and domestic supply. The new syringe and needle manufacturing lines, which were completed on an accelerated timeline, represent the public-private partnership between BD and Department of Health and Human Services’ (HHS) Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR).

Over the last 12 months, BDX stock rose by 1.00%. The one-year Becton Dickinson and Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.91. The average equity rating for BDX stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $68.84 billion, with 289.52 million shares outstanding and 285.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, BDX stock reached a trading volume of 1553772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDX shares is $267.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Becton Dickinson and Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on May 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Becton Dickinson and Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $297, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Overweight rating on BDX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Becton Dickinson and Company is set at 4.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for BDX in the course of the last twelve months was 22.14 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

BDX Stock Performance Analysis:

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.49. With this latest performance, BDX shares dropped by -8.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.05 for Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 251.07, while it was recorded at 241.84 for the last single week of trading, and 248.93 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Becton Dickinson and Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.60 and a Gross Margin at +44.27. Becton Dickinson and Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.11.

Return on Total Capital for BDX is now 5.22, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.17. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.65. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 77.31. Additionally, BDX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] managed to generate an average of $12,139 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.32.Becton Dickinson and Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

BDX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Becton Dickinson and Company go to 10.10%.

Becton Dickinson and Company [BDX] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $58,780 million, or 87.90% of BDX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BDX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,297,253, which is approximately -0.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,181,201 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.81 billion in BDX stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $3.26 billion in BDX stock with ownership of nearly -2.078% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Becton Dickinson and Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 647 institutional holders increased their position in Becton Dickinson and Company [NYSE:BDX] by around 15,510,178 shares. Additionally, 675 investors decreased positions by around 14,340,239 shares, while 260 investors held positions by with 216,525,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 246,375,479 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BDX stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,872,706 shares, while 115 institutional investors sold positions of 2,421,669 shares during the same period.