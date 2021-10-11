Market cap of Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] reaches 515.55M – now what?

Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ: AEHR] jumped around 2.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $19.44 at the close of the session, up 16.69%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Aehr Test Systems Announces Completion of $25 Million ATM Offering.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR), a worldwide supplier of semiconductor test and reliability qualification equipment, announced that it successfully completed its previously announced $25 million “at-the-market” (“ATM”) offering. A total of 1.7 million shares were sold at an average sales price of $14.73 per share. The gross proceeds to the Company were $25.0 million before commission fees and offering expenses. The estimated net proceeds to the Company after commission, fees, and estimated offering expenses were $24.0 million.

Gayn Erickson, President and CEO of Aehr Test Systems, commented, “We are pleased to have successfully completed this offering which netted $24 million in cash with minimum dilution to our shareholders. These proceeds provide additional capital to serve the very large market opportunities we see ahead, which include the significant opportunity for test and burn-in of silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and electrification infrastructure, silicon photonics devices for data center and 5G infrastructure, and 2D/3D sensors for mobile and wearable devices.

Aehr Test Systems stock is now 668.38% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AEHR Stock saw the intraday high of $19.94 and lowest of $17.53 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.75, which means current price is +902.06% above from all time high which was touched on 10/08/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.93M shares, AEHR reached a trading volume of 18701504 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aehr Test Systems is set at 1.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEHR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 25.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 40.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

How has AEHR stock performed recently?

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.29. With this latest performance, AEHR shares gained by 81.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 734.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1278.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEHR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.96 for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.27, while it was recorded at 15.30 for the last single week of trading, and 4.36 for the last 200 days.

Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.19 and a Gross Margin at +36.34. Aehr Test Systems’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -12.21.

Return on Total Capital for AEHR is now -24.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -13.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.13. Additionally, AEHR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Aehr Test Systems [AEHR] managed to generate an average of -$25,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.79.Aehr Test Systems’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEHR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Aehr Test Systems go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Aehr Test Systems [AEHR]

There are presently around $90 million, or 18.90% of AEHR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEHR stocks are: AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC. with ownership of 1,898,534, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 7.40% of the total institutional ownership; ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP, holding 1,047,900 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.37 million in AEHR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $19.86 million in AEHR stock with ownership of nearly 1.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Aehr Test Systems stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Aehr Test Systems [NASDAQ:AEHR] by around 52,403 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 285,278 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 4,281,651 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,619,332 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEHR stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 29,775 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 213,550 shares during the same period.