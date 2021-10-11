Market Analysts see Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] gaining to $60. Time to buy?

Performance Food Group Company [NYSE: PFGC] traded at a low on 10/08/21, posting a -1.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $47.84. The company report on September 21, 2021 that Performance Food Group Announces Additional Support for World Central Kitchen.

Performance Food Group Company (PFG) (NYSE:PFGC) announced a $25,000 donation to World Central Kitchen (WCK), adding to a $50,000 donation it made to support the organization earlier this year.

Founded by Chef José Andrés, WCK is a nonprofit that uses the power of food to nourish communities and strengthen economies in times of crisis and beyond. PFG provided this additional support to better enable WCK to respond to communities dealing with devastation from recent hurricanes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1673567 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Performance Food Group Company stands at 3.19% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.49%.

The market cap for PFGC stock reached $7.00 billion, with 132.40 million shares outstanding and 131.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, PFGC reached a trading volume of 1673567 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFGC shares is $63.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFGC stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Performance Food Group Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Performance Food Group Company stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Performance Food Group Company is set at 1.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFGC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.05. With this latest performance, PFGC shares gained by 4.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFGC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.20, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 50.36 for the last 200 days.

Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.66 and a Gross Margin at +10.48. Performance Food Group Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.13.

Return on Total Capital for PFGC is now 3.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.98, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 142.41. Additionally, PFGC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 136.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Performance Food Group Company [PFGC] managed to generate an average of $1,770 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 3.82.Performance Food Group Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings analysis for Performance Food Group Company [PFGC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFGC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Performance Food Group Company go to 38.78%.

