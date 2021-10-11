Market Analysts see CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gaining to $40. Time to buy?

CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ: CARG] surged by $0.69 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $35.43 during the day while it closed the day at $34.69. The company report on October 8, 2021 that CarGurus™ Instant Max Cash Offer Expands to Cover Nearly Half of the U.S. Population.

Rollout Gives Consumers Access to Highly Competitive Offers, While Opening Up Fresh Used Inventory to Dealers.

CarGurus (Nasdaq: CARG), the most visited automotive shopping site in the U.S.1 announced that it will expand its latest digital retailing feature, CarGurus Instant Max Cash Offer, to additional markets. Consumers in the following areas can now sell their car 100% online through CarGurus: Arkansas, Delaware, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Missouri, Nebraska, New Jersey, Tennessee, Virginia, and Washington D.C. These locations expand on prior launches announced in July and September, and enable nearly half of U.S. consumers to access this service.

CarGurus Inc. stock has also gained 6.57% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CARG stock has inclined by 27.40% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 44.78% and gained 9.33% year-on date.

The market cap for CARG stock reached $3.93 billion, with 117.12 million shares outstanding and 93.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, CARG reached a trading volume of 1571642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about CarGurus Inc. [CARG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CARG shares is $37.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CARG stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for CarGurus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for CarGurus Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CarGurus Inc. is set at 1.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CARG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for CARG in the course of the last twelve months was 19.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

CARG stock trade performance evaluation

CarGurus Inc. [CARG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.57. With this latest performance, CARG shares gained by 14.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CARG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.89 for CarGurus Inc. [CARG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.39, while it was recorded at 32.73 for the last single week of trading, and 28.31 for the last 200 days.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CarGurus Inc. [CARG] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.38 and a Gross Margin at +91.33. CarGurus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.06.

Return on Total Capital for CARG is now 27.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.60, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.31. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 18.71. Additionally, CARG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.92. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CarGurus Inc. [CARG] managed to generate an average of $93,776 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 27.33 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.23.CarGurus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for CarGurus Inc. [CARG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CARG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CarGurus Inc. go to 19.40%.

CarGurus Inc. [CARG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,269 million, or 94.50% of CARG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CARG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 9,824,612, which is approximately 0.094% of the company’s market cap and around 3.50% of the total institutional ownership; DRAGONEER INVESTMENT GROUP, LLC, holding 9,283,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $322.05 million in CARG stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $256.54 million in CARG stock with ownership of nearly 2.294% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CarGurus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 115 institutional holders increased their position in CarGurus Inc. [NASDAQ:CARG] by around 14,765,393 shares. Additionally, 94 investors decreased positions by around 15,084,743 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 64,370,116 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,220,252 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CARG stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,591,577 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 6,256,753 shares during the same period.