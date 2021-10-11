Market Analysts see agilon health inc. [AGL] gaining to $37. Time to buy?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] slipped around -0.73 points on Friday, while shares priced at $25.33 at the close of the session, down -2.80%. The company report on October 8, 2021 that agilon health Names Mat Varghese as New Chief People Officer.

Varghese will lead employee development, growth & talent acquisition strategy at company transforming health care for seniors.

agilon health (NYSE: AGL), the company transforming health care for seniors by empowering primary-care physicians to focus on the entire health of their patients, has named Mat Varghese as its new chief people officer effective October 11, 2021.

Compared to the average trading volume of 621.02K shares, AGL reached a trading volume of 1841478 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $42.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on September 10, 2021, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.44, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.81.

agilon health inc. [AGL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.39.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.78 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.35, while it was recorded at 25.96 for the last single week of trading.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.65 and a Gross Margin at +6.62. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, agilon health inc. [AGL] managed to generate an average of -$114,507 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.87.agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

Insider trade positions for agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $8,371 million, or 84.80% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 224,718,177, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 28,479,769 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $721.39 million in AGL stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $380.45 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 90 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 330,458,643 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 27 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,458,670 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 89 new institutional investments in for a total of 330,458,627 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.