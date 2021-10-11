Market Analysts see Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: AGRX] loss -28.41% on the last trading session, reaching $0.67 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2021 that Agile Therapeutics Appoints Josephine Torrente to its Board of Directors.

Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: AGRX), a women’s healthcare company, announced that Josephine Torrente has been appointed to the Company’s board of directors, as a Class II director, effective as of October 7, 2021. Ms. Torrente will serve on Agile’s Science and Technology Committee and Nominating and Corporate Governance Committee.

“Josephine is a keen regulatory strategist with extensive experience guiding new drug therapies through the FDA approval process. She also has extensive experience helping companies and investors evaluate pipelines and acquisitions. We are confident that her unique regulatory insights and strategic perspective will allow her to make valuable contributions to our Board as we continue to pursue growth as a commercial company,” said Al Altomari, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Agile.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. represents 88.69 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $60.92 million with the latest information. AGRX stock price has been found in the range of $0.656 to $0.7188.

If compared to the average trading volume of 655.60K shares, AGRX reached a trading volume of 16007911 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Agile Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Janney raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2019, representing the official price target for Agile Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on AGRX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agile Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 29.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.34.

Trading performance analysis for AGRX stock

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -31.86. With this latest performance, AGRX shares dropped by -46.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 20.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.77 for Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0644, while it was recorded at 0.9056 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8205 for the last 200 days.

Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6549.13 and a Gross Margin at +25.50. Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6922.96.

Return on Total Capital for AGRX is now -87.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.05. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -109.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.59. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 33.49. Additionally, AGRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 25.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 33.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,851,893 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Agile Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agile Therapeutics Inc. [AGRX]

There are presently around $23 million, or 41.80% of AGRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGRX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 15,919,925, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,104,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.77 million in AGRX stocks shares; and INVESTOR AB, currently with $2.37 million in AGRX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Agile Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 34 institutional holders increased their position in Agile Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:AGRX] by around 4,463,108 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,465,770 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 21,347,816 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,276,694 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGRX stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,425,620 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 1,422,075 shares during the same period.