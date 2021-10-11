Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] is 63.24% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ: LKCO] loss -3.48% on the last trading session, reaching $1.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Luokung Technology Corp. Announces the Closing of $32.8 Million Registered Direct Offering.

– Luokung Technology Corp. (the “Company” or “Luokung”) (NASDAQ: LKCO), announced that on September 22, 2021, it closed its previously announced registered direct offering of (i) 27,333,300 ordinary shares and (ii) warrants to purchase 13,666,650 ordinary shares at a combined purchase price of $1.20. The gross proceeds to Luokung from this offering are approximately $32.8 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants have an exercise price of $1.60 per share and expire three years from the date of issuance.

FT Global Capital, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the transaction. Spartan Capital Securities, LLC acted as advisor to the transaction.

Luokung Technology Corp. represents 232.60 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $383.14 million with the latest information. LKCO stock price has been found in the range of $1.10 to $1.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, LKCO reached a trading volume of 3561023 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Luokung Technology Corp. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for LKCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.83, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Trading performance analysis for LKCO stock

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.31. With this latest performance, LKCO shares dropped by -22.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 122.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LKCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.34 for Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3552, while it was recorded at 1.1280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3861 for the last 200 days.

Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] shares currently have an operating margin of -200.57 and a Gross Margin at +3.53. Luokung Technology Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -218.28.

Return on Total Capital for LKCO is now -39.56, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.78. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -32.27. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 82.78. Additionally, LKCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO] managed to generate an average of -$221,476 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Luokung Technology Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Luokung Technology Corp. [LKCO]

There are presently around $5 million, or 3.80% of LKCO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LKCO stocks are: SICART ASSOCIATES LLC with ownership of 3,645,941, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; MARSHALL WACE, LLP, holding 255,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.28 million in LKCO stocks shares; and TRITON WEALTH MANAGEMENT, PLLC, currently with $84000.0 in LKCO stock with ownership of nearly 12.135% of the company’s market capitalization.

11 institutional holders increased their position in Luokung Technology Corp. [NASDAQ:LKCO] by around 441,587 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 710,845 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 3,073,330 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 4,225,762 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LKCO stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 417,359 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 667,552 shares during the same period.