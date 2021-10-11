Lake Street lifts Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] traded at a high on 10/08/21, posting a 4.69 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $26.35. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Stratasys to Acquire Outstanding Stake in Xaar 3D to Accelerate Production-Scale Additive Manufacturing Capabilities.

3D printers powered by Xaar 3D’s SAF technology provide faster, more versatile, and economical alternatives to traditional manufacturing methods.

Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ: SSYS), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, announced it has acquired all remaining shares of Xaar 3D Ltd. from Xaar plc (LON: XAR), accelerating the company’s growth in production-scale 3D printing. Stratasys previously owned a 45% stake in Xaar 3D.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1752096 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Stratasys Ltd. stands at 6.60% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.86%.

The market cap for SSYS stock reached $1.62 billion, with 64.91 million shares outstanding and 60.33 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 879.70K shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 1752096 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $25.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 12, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Stratasys Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on SSYS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 1.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.78, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.50.

How has SSYS stock performed recently?

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.59. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 10.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 88.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.09 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.01, while it was recorded at 23.82 for the last single week of trading, and 25.97 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.44 and a Gross Margin at +41.59. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.20.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -6.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -45.71. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.30, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.42. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.88. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.65, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$223,988 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Earnings analysis for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 33.00%.

Insider trade positions for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]

There are presently around $1,229 million, or 73.50% of SSYS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SSYS stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 8,872,166, which is approximately -14.857% of the company’s market cap and around 2.05% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 4,678,235 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.27 million in SSYS stocks shares; and PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, currently with $114.85 million in SSYS stock with ownership of nearly -3.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Stratasys Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 80 institutional holders increased their position in Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ:SSYS] by around 5,937,431 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 6,951,798 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 33,753,899 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,643,128 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SSYS stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,415,755 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,306,756 shares during the same period.