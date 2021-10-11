Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $45

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE: JEF] surged by $0.61 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $40.19 during the day while it closed the day at $39.89. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Announcing Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its $750 Million Outstanding 5.5% Senior Notes Due 2023.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: JEF) (“JFG”) announced that it has commenced a cash tender offer for any and all $750 million outstanding aggregate principal amount of its 5.5% Senior Notes due 2023 (the “Notes”), on the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the Offer to Purchase dated the date hereof (as it may be amended or supplemented from time to time, the “Offer to Purchase”).The tender offer is referred to as the “Tender Offer.”.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock has also gained 5.22% of its value over the past 7 days. However, JEF stock has inclined by 23.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 25.64% and gained 62.15% year-on date.

The market cap for JEF stock reached $9.65 billion, with 263.28 million shares outstanding and 200.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, JEF reached a trading volume of 1954399 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JEF shares is $39.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JEF stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price from $17 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on September 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Keefe Bruyette analysts kept a Mkt Perform rating on JEF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for JEF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.90.

JEF stock trade performance evaluation

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, JEF shares gained by 8.40% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 101.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JEF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.44 for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.28, while it was recorded at 38.85 for the last single week of trading, and 31.83 for the last 200 days.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.57 and a Gross Margin at +88.93. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.17.

Return on Total Capital for JEF is now 6.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.50. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 242.60. Additionally, JEF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 70.81, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 109.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 31.63.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] managed to generate an average of $155,803 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JEF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. go to 18.00%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [JEF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $6,908 million, or 74.00% of JEF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JEF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 22,882,583, which is approximately 1.186% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 19,048,155 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $759.83 million in JEF stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $330.73 million in JEF stock with ownership of nearly -6.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. [NYSE:JEF] by around 17,472,407 shares. Additionally, 234 investors decreased positions by around 17,373,489 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 138,321,305 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 173,167,201 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JEF stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,222,179 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 5,160,220 shares during the same period.