Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Stock trading around $141.51 per share: What’s Next?

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] closed the trading session at $141.51 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $140.89, while the highest price level was $142.50. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Hilton Brews Up New Food and Beverage Offerings to Meet the Evolving Needs of Travelers.

Tempo by Hilton signs first-of-its-kind consulting partnership with Bluestone Lane to develop comprehensive food and beverage program.

As part of its commitment to providing guests with innovative food and beverage offerings, Hilton (NYSE: HLT) announced a partnership between its Tempo by Hilton brand and Bluestone Lane, an Australian-inspired premium coffee roaster, café and lifestyle brand. The collaboration marks a first-of-its-kind partnership, with Hilton and Bluestone Lane co-creating unique on-property food and beverage experiences together at Tempo by Hilton hotels, showcasing the award-winning Bluestone Lane food and beverage offerings, including coffee, juice and tea and other branded products.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 27.19 percent and weekly performance of 2.43 percent. The stock has been moved at 12.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.53 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 12.44 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.13M shares, HLT reached to a volume of 1640579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $133.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup dropped their target price from $92 to $130. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2020, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $120, while Argus analysts kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On October 13, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 72 to 89.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 3.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.37.

HLT stock trade performance evaluation

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.43. With this latest performance, HLT shares gained by 12.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.29, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.64 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 128.65, while it was recorded at 140.06 for the last single week of trading, and 122.47 for the last 200 days.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.74 and a Gross Margin at +5.81. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.49.

Return on Total Capital for HLT is now -1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -7.76. Additionally, HLT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 114.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] managed to generate an average of -$5,071 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,642 million, or 99.00% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 24,980,981, which is approximately 0.167% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,923,403 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.1 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.78 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.877% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 310 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 19,230,698 shares. Additionally, 288 investors decreased positions by around 18,467,809 shares, while 91 investors held positions by with 235,369,275 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,067,782 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,180,686 shares, while 84 institutional investors sold positions of 8,202,245 shares during the same period.