Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Is Currently -2.93 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] loss -2.93% on the last trading session, reaching $37.46 price per share at the time. The company report on September 16, 2021 that Halozyme to Participate in the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) announced that Elaine Sun, senior vice president and chief financial officer, will present at the 2021 Cantor Virtual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at 1:20 p.m. Eastern Time / 10:20 a.m. Pacific Time.

An audio-only direct link of the presentation can be accessed through the “Investors” section of www.halozyme.com, and a recording will be made available for 6 months following the event. To access the link, please visit Halozyme’s website approximately 10 minutes prior to the presentation to register and download any necessary audio software.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. represents 142.49 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $5.32 billion with the latest information. HALO stock price has been found in the range of $37.42 to $38.63.

If compared to the average trading volume of 749.86K shares, HALO reached a trading volume of 1564958 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $52.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $48, while Piper Sandler kept a Neutral rating on HALO stock. On January 21, 2021, analysts increased their price target for HALO shares from 46 to 59.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 35.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.20.

Trading performance analysis for HALO stock

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.07. With this latest performance, HALO shares dropped by -9.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.78% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 34.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 27.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.49 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.79, while it was recorded at 38.96 for the last single week of trading, and 43.70 for the last 200 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +53.91 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +48.24.

Return on Total Capital for HALO is now 27.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 41.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 106.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 22.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 262.98. Additionally, HALO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 68.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] managed to generate an average of $949,154 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.47.Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 19.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

There are presently around $4,909 million, or 94.60% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,066,438, which is approximately 3.411% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,638,304 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $510.89 million in HALO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $381.71 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly -2.66% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 5,768,719 shares. Additionally, 163 investors decreased positions by around 8,212,532 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 117,069,105 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 131,050,356 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 609,682 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 1,979,669 shares during the same period.