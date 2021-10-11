GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] moved up 1.65: Why It’s Important

GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE: EAF] closed the trading session at $10.50 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $10.29, while the highest price level was $10.51. The company report on October 7, 2021 that GrafTech Announces Board Changes and Promotion of Jeremy Halford to Chief Operating Officer.

GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF) announced the resignation of Jeffrey C. Dutton from its Board of Directors (the “Board”), an increase of the size of its Board to provide for two additional directors, and the appointments of Debra Fine, Jean-Marc Germain, and Henry R. Keizer to the Board as independent directors. The Board is now comprised of eleven directors, eight of whom are independent.

“I am pleased to welcome Debra, Jean-Marc, and Henry as the newest members of our Board,” said Chairman Denis Turcotte. “Debra’s deep knowledge of capital markets, Jean-Marc’s operational and strategic leadership experience as Chief Executive Officer of a global manufacturer, and Henry’s extensive knowledge and understanding of financial accounting, reporting and auditing standards, and broader governance experience provide complimentary skill sets and further strengthen the expertise represented on our Board.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -1.50 percent and weekly performance of 0.86 percent. The stock has been moved at -8.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.62 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.21M shares, EAF reached to a volume of 1673642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EAF shares is $14.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for GrafTech International Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 16, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $12 to $16. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for GrafTech International Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for GrafTech International Ltd. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for EAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for EAF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

EAF stock trade performance evaluation

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.86. With this latest performance, EAF shares dropped by -1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.70% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.88 for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.80, while it was recorded at 10.34 for the last single week of trading, and 11.58 for the last 200 days.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

GrafTech International Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EAF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for GrafTech International Ltd. go to -5.87%.

GrafTech International Ltd. [EAF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,685 million, or 98.70% of EAF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EAF stocks are: BROOKFIELD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC. with ownership of 63,828,253, which is approximately -34.698% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 20,639,111 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $216.71 million in EAF stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $116.68 million in EAF stock with ownership of nearly 28.872% of the company’s market capitalization.

153 institutional holders increased their position in GrafTech International Ltd. [NYSE:EAF] by around 64,811,469 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 51,091,574 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 139,801,101 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 255,704,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EAF stock had 49 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,912,317 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 8,013,154 shares during the same period.