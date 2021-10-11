Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] fell -23.49% so far this year. What now?

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE: YMM] gained 3.01% or 0.48 points to close at $16.45 with a heavy trading volume of 1842635 shares. The company report on September 10, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of YMM, BZ and QFIN.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.10M shares, YMM reached to a volume of 1842635 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YMM shares is $22.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YMM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 03, 2021, representing the official price target for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. is set at 1.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for YMM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.57.

Trading performance analysis for YMM stock

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.20.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YMM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.43 for Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.60, while it was recorded at 15.27 for the last single week of trading.

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 15.10 and a Current Ratio set at 15.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [YMM]

64 institutional holders increased their position in Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. [NYSE:YMM] by around 204,215,784 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 204,215,784 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YMM stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 204,215,784 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.