For ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO], Analyst sees a rise to $31.40. What next?

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE: ZTO] price surged by 1.08 percent to reach at $0.34. The company report on August 19, 2021 that ZTO Reports Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

Adjusted Net Income Reached RMB1.27 Billion 5.8 Billion Parcels Attained 21.0% Market Share.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: ZTO and SEHK: 2057), a leading and fast-growing express delivery company in China (“ZTO” or the “Company”), announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021[1]. The Company delivered a parcel volume growth of 25.6% while maintaining high quality of service and customer satisfaction. Adjusted net income reached RMB1,272.2 million. Cash generated from operating activities was RMB1,932.4 million.

A sum of 1662898 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.78M shares. ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares reached a high of $31.97 and dropped to a low of $31.21 until finishing in the latest session at $31.71.

The one-year ZTO stock forecast points to a potential upside of 8.22. The average equity rating for ZTO stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZTO shares is $34.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZTO stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 22, 2021, representing the official price target for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $26, while HSBC Securities analysts kept a Reduce rating on ZTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. is set at 0.90, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.29. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZTO in the course of the last twelve months was 30.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

ZTO Stock Performance Analysis:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.35. With this latest performance, ZTO shares gained by 2.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.15% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.87 for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [ZTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.98, while it was recorded at 30.78 for the last single week of trading, and 30.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. Fundamentals:

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

ZTO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. go to 11.80%.

ZTO Express [Cayman] Inc. [ZTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $8,194 million, or 40.10% of ZTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZTO stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 32,297,064, which is approximately -16.825% of the company’s market cap and around 0.67% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 18,858,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $598.01 million in ZTO stocks shares; and PLATINUM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $535.62 million in ZTO stock with ownership of nearly 41.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

103 institutional holders increased their position in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. [NYSE:ZTO] by around 30,591,097 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 37,787,836 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 190,039,252 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 258,418,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZTO stock had 27 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,003,504 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,787,033 shares during the same period.

SPECIAL GIFT

WE HAVE A GIFT FOR YOU

Download Free eBook For

7 GROWTH STOCKS FOR 2021

100% free. stop anytime no spam

