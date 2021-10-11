For Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX], Analyst sees a rise to $6. What next?

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: LPTX] closed the trading session at $3.37 on 10/08/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.25, while the highest price level was $3.425. The company report on September 24, 2021 that Leap Therapeutics Announces Closing of Public Offering of Common Stock and Pre-Funded Warrants and Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq:LPTX), a biotechnology company focused on developing targeted and immuno-oncology therapeutics, announced the closing of a public offering of 27,568,072 shares of its common stock, which includes the sale of an additional 4,740,000 shares of its common stock pursuant to the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional shares, and of pre-funded warrants to purchase 8,771,928 shares of its common stock. The gross proceeds to Leap from this offering were approximately $104 million, including $7.25 million invested by our collaborator and existing investor BeiGene, Ltd., before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses payable by Leap.

Piper Sandler & Co., Raymond James & Associates, Inc. and Mizuho Securities USA LLC acted as book-running managers for the offering. Robert W. Baird & Co. Incorporated acted as lead manager for the offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.78 percent and weekly performance of -7.67 percent. The stock has been moved at 92.57 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 124.67 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 121.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.51M shares, LPTX reached to a volume of 1563629 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LPTX shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LPTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 04, 2021, representing the official price target for Leap Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on LPTX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Leap Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for LPTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 215.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.74, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.37.

LPTX stock trade performance evaluation

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.67. With this latest performance, LPTX shares gained by 124.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 92.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LPTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.99, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.79 for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.24, while it was recorded at 3.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.03 for the last 200 days.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1902.60. Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1854.47.

Return on Total Capital for LPTX is now -122.80, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -123.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -89.99. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.18. Additionally, LPTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.17, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.02. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.31, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.31.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] managed to generate an average of -$927,233 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.63 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.Leap Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LPTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Leap Therapeutics Inc. go to -2.49%.

Leap Therapeutics Inc. [LPTX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $73 million, or 33.30% of LPTX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LPTX stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 8,476,496, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 12.61% of the total institutional ownership; HHLR ADVISORS, LTD., holding 3,575,745 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.05 million in LPTX stocks shares; and ARTAL GROUP S.A., currently with $10.11 million in LPTX stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Leap Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in Leap Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:LPTX] by around 733,356 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 1,789,935 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 19,068,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,591,947 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LPTX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,044 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 861,633 shares during the same period.