For Centene Corporation [CNC], Analyst sees a rise to $87. What next?

Centene Corporation [NYSE: CNC] gained 0.56% on the last trading session, reaching $64.33 price per share at the time. The company report on October 9, 2021 that David Steward Retires From Centene’s Board Of Directors.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC) announced that David L. Steward has retired from Centene’s Board of Directors, effective October 6, 2021.

Mr. Steward has served on Centene’s Board since 2003. Given Mr. Steward’s demanding schedule, his decision to retire was based on his desire to dedicate more time to his family and other growing business interests.

Centene Corporation represents 582.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.07 billion with the latest information. CNC stock price has been found in the range of $63.64 to $64.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.31M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 2664951 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Centene Corporation [CNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $83.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Centene Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Seaport Global Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Centene Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $87, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on CNC stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CNC shares from 71 to 87.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corporation is set at 1.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.12. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95.

Trading performance analysis for CNC stock

Centene Corporation [CNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.03. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.09 for Centene Corporation [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.02, while it was recorded at 63.32 for the last single week of trading, and 65.51 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corporation [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.36. Centene Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.63.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 10.45, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corporation [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 71.07. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.54, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 69.90, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corporation [CNC] managed to generate an average of $25,358 per employee.

Centene Corporation [CNC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corporation go to 10.98%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Centene Corporation [CNC]

There are presently around $35,190 million, or 95.60% of CNC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 61,776,603, which is approximately 0.118% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 44,758,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.88 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.7 billion in CNC stock with ownership of nearly -5.523% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Centene Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 363 institutional holders increased their position in Centene Corporation [NYSE:CNC] by around 50,613,098 shares. Additionally, 373 investors decreased positions by around 41,748,714 shares, while 104 investors held positions by with 454,654,062 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 547,015,874 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNC stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,144,146 shares, while 92 institutional investors sold positions of 4,336,453 shares during the same period.