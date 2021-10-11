Elastic N.V. [ESTC] Stock trading around $155.19 per share: What’s Next?

Elastic N.V. [NYSE: ESTC] gained 1.90% or 2.89 points to close at $155.19 with a heavy trading volume of 1705402 shares. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Elastic Showcases How Customers Solve Data Challenges with the Power of Search at ElasticON Global Virtual Conference.

More Than 100 Sessions Now Available On Demand.

Demonstrated how organizations are using Elastic to put their data to work in smarter, more efficient ways for Enterprise Search, Observability, and Security.

It opened the trading session at $152.86, the shares rose to $155.42 and dropped to $150.04, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ESTC points out that the company has recorded 25.17% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -59.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 718.99K shares, ESTC reached to a volume of 1705402 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Elastic N.V. [ESTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTC shares is $185.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Summit Insights have made an estimate for Elastic N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SMBC Nikko raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Elastic N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $145, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ESTC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Elastic N.V. is set at 5.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 31.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.98. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTC in the course of the last twelve months was 1350.60 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.70.

Trading performance analysis for ESTC stock

Elastic N.V. [ESTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.73. With this latest performance, ESTC shares dropped by -4.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.18 for Elastic N.V. [ESTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 156.37, while it was recorded at 148.30 for the last single week of trading, and 140.91 for the last 200 days.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Elastic N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Elastic N.V. [ESTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Elastic N.V. go to 2.80%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Elastic N.V. [ESTC]

There are presently around $10,907 million, or 81.30% of ESTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTC stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 6,364,235, which is approximately -23.079% of the company’s market cap and around 9.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 6,142,416 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $953.24 million in ESTC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $783.92 million in ESTC stock with ownership of nearly -3.856% of the company’s market capitalization.

196 institutional holders increased their position in Elastic N.V. [NYSE:ESTC] by around 9,645,260 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 10,404,432 shares, while 39 investors held positions by with 50,232,010 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 70,281,702 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTC stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,787,073 shares, while 51 institutional investors sold positions of 3,164,975 shares during the same period.