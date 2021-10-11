DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain 18.32% so far this year. What now?

DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ: DOCU] slipped around -4.8 points on Friday, while shares priced at $263.03 at the close of the session, down -1.79%. The company report on September 10, 2021 that DocuSign expands executive team with appointment of first chief communications officer.

Former GoDaddy Exec and LegalShield CMO, Cameron Scott brings 20+ years of communications, branding and marketing experience to DocuSign.

As it continues to digitally transform how agreements are prepared, signed, acted-upon and managed around the world, DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) announced the appointment of former LegalShield chief marketing officer, Cameron Scott as its chief communications Officer (CCO), a newly created role.

DocuSign Inc. stock is now 18.32% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DOCU Stock saw the intraday high of $269.99 and lowest of $261.75 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 314.76, which means current price is +46.54% above from all time high which was touched on 08/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.20M shares, DOCU reached a trading volume of 2023497 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCU shares is $326.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCU stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for DocuSign Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price from $280 to $345. The new note on the price target was released on September 03, 2021, representing the official price target for DocuSign Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $260 to $310, while Oppenheimer kept a Outperform rating on DOCU stock. On September 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for DOCU shares from 275 to 340.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DocuSign Inc. is set at 8.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 28.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 243.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.19. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCU in the course of the last twelve months was 140.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has DOCU stock performed recently?

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.04. With this latest performance, DOCU shares dropped by -6.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.08 for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 283.11, while it was recorded at 259.75 for the last single week of trading, and 248.12 for the last 200 days.

DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.42 and a Gross Margin at +73.94. DocuSign Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.74.

Return on Total Capital for DOCU is now -13.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -20.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -55.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.51. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.13. Additionally, DOCU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 264.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 69.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, DocuSign Inc. [DOCU] managed to generate an average of -$43,209 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.69.DocuSign Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DocuSign Inc. go to 46.80%.

Insider trade positions for DocuSign Inc. [DOCU]

There are presently around $39,782 million, or 78.40% of DOCU stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOCU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,951,794, which is approximately 3.852% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 11,240,134 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.96 billion in DOCU stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $2.89 billion in DOCU stock with ownership of nearly 24.462% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DocuSign Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 527 institutional holders increased their position in DocuSign Inc. [NASDAQ:DOCU] by around 22,886,119 shares. Additionally, 475 investors decreased positions by around 12,855,217 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 115,502,043 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,243,379 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOCU stock had 173 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,584,567 shares, while 116 institutional investors sold positions of 3,185,168 shares during the same period.