DatChat Inc. [DATS] is 242.69% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

DatChat Inc. [NASDAQ: DATS] gained 45.77% or 3.68 points to close at $11.72 with a heavy trading volume of 65412905 shares. The company report on September 22, 2021 that DatChat Announces Partnership and Influencer Campaign with IZEA.

DatChat, Inc. (“DatChat” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: DATS), a communications and social media company that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection, announced that it has awarded a $1M managed services contract to IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) (NASDAQ: IZEA), a provider of influencer marketing technology, data, and services for the world’s leading brands, to execute a celebrity influencer online dating campaign for DatChat Messenger.

The campaign is intended to highlight DatChat’s messaging platform capabilities and its focus on personal privacy and data protection. IZEA plans to leverage its roster of influencer talent to drive awareness of the messaging platform and the benefits of the technology as a dating app, and more broadly, as a messaging ecosystem.

If we look at the average trading volume of 9.78M shares, DATS reached to a volume of 65412905 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DatChat Inc. [DATS]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for DatChat Inc. is set at 2.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 95.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

Trading performance analysis for DATS stock

DatChat Inc. [DATS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.76.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DATS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.32 for DatChat Inc. [DATS], while it was recorded at 9.54 for the last single week of trading.

DatChat Inc. [DATS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

DatChat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.50 and a Current Ratio set at 6.50.