Credit Suisse lifts Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE: AQN] price plunged by -0.48 percent to reach at -$0.07. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. announces Net-Zero Goals and 2021 ESG Report.

2050 target is extension of Company’s decades’ long commitment to sustainability Environmental stewardship at forefront of Company’s strategic direction.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (“Algonquin” or the “Company”) (TSX: AQN) (NYSE: AQN) announced its commitment to a net-zero by 2050 target. This target is rooted in Algonquin’s purpose of sustaining energy and water for life and is a reflection of the Company’s track record of being a leader in the transition to a low-carbon economy. Concurrently, Algonquin is releasing its 2021 ESG Report, which details Algonquin’s progress with respect to environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) matters.

A sum of 1883845 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.76M shares. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares reached a high of $14.67 and dropped to a low of $14.48 until finishing in the latest session at $14.52.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 08, 2020, representing the official price target for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for AQN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.42. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.09. With this latest performance, AQN shares dropped by -6.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AQN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.21 for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.43, while it was recorded at 14.67 for the last single week of trading, and 15.86 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +25.05. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.47.

Return on Total Capital for AQN is now 3.84, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.50. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.01, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.49. Additionally, AQN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.43. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [AQN] managed to generate an average of $305,004 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

There are presently around $3,911 million, or 53.72% of AQN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AQN stocks are: BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ with ownership of 44,448,070, which is approximately 8.712% of the company’s market cap and around 0.16% of the total institutional ownership; ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, holding 29,885,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $433.94 million in AQN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $267.09 million in AQN stock with ownership of nearly 2.417% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 128 institutional holders increased their position in Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. [NYSE:AQN] by around 32,328,936 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 33,862,252 shares, while 34 investors held positions by with 203,175,581 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 269,366,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AQN stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,794,626 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 11,936,464 shares during the same period.