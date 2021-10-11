Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain 227.79% so far this year. What now?

Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE: CLR] traded at a high on 10/08/21, posting a 4.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $53.43. The company report on October 2, 2021 that Continental Resources To Announce Third Quarter 2021 Results On Monday, November 1, 2021.

Earnings Conference Call Scheduled for Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET.

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE: CLR) (the “Company”) plans to announce third quarter 2021 results on Monday, November 1, 2021 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company plans to host a conference call to discuss third quarter 2021 results on Tuesday, November 2, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. ET (11:00 a.m. CT). Those wishing to listen to the conference call may do so via the Company’s website at www.CLR.com or by phone:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2052179 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Continental Resources Inc. stands at 4.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.18%.

The market cap for CLR stock reached $19.14 billion, with 361.35 million shares outstanding and 64.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.71M shares, CLR reached a trading volume of 2052179 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLR shares is $40.13 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLR stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Continental Resources Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Continental Resources Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $46, while MKM Partners kept a Buy rating on CLR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Continental Resources Inc. is set at 2.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLR in the course of the last twelve months was 7.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has CLR stock performed recently?

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.82. With this latest performance, CLR shares gained by 42.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 111.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 283.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 82.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.98 for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.98, while it was recorded at 50.91 for the last single week of trading, and 31.03 for the last 200 days.

Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Continental Resources Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Earnings analysis for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Continental Resources Inc. go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Continental Resources Inc. [CLR]

There are presently around $2,609 million, or 13.70% of CLR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,002,259, which is approximately 24.261% of the company’s market cap and around 4.00% of the total institutional ownership; SMEAD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,410,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $289.1 million in CLR stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $213.78 million in CLR stock with ownership of nearly -9.643% of the company’s market capitalization.

127 institutional holders increased their position in Continental Resources Inc. [NYSE:CLR] by around 7,953,429 shares. Additionally, 135 investors decreased positions by around 9,856,725 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 31,011,350 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 48,821,504 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLR stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,817,967 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,302,118 shares during the same period.