Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] is 16.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [NYSE: CBD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -3.85%.

Over the last 12 months, CBD stock rose by 36.05%. The average equity rating for CBD stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.22 billion, with 268.00 million shares outstanding and 158.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 795.08K shares, CBD stock reached a trading volume of 1846048 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CBD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.32.

CBD Stock Performance Analysis:

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.85. With this latest performance, CBD shares dropped by -16.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -26.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CBD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.76 for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.32, while it was recorded at 4.54 for the last single week of trading, and 5.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.35 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.13.

Return on Total Capital for CBD is now 6.30, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.97. Additionally, CBD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 45.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] managed to generate an average of $9,739 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 21.49 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.92.Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [CBD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $61 million, or 5.60% of CBD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CBD stocks are: HARDING LOEVNER LP with ownership of 3,535,417, which is approximately -12.78% of the company’s market cap and around 57.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,191,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.35 million in CBD stocks shares; and CROSSMARK GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $4.17 million in CBD stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao [NYSE:CBD] by around 4,719,045 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 12,074,434 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 3,158,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,635,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CBD stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,854,618 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 8,581,718 shares during the same period.