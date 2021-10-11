Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $10

Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ: CLLS] loss -24.21% on the last trading session, reaching $9.11 price per share at the time. The company report on September 11, 2021 that Monthly information on share capital and company voting rights.

(Article 223-16 of General Regulation of the French financial markets authority).

Cellectis S.A. represents 44.16 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $424.71 million with the latest information. CLLS stock price has been found in the range of $8.72 to $10.1069.

If compared to the average trading volume of 155.68K shares, CLLS reached a trading volume of 2178324 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]:

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Cellectis S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 08, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 28, 2021, representing the official price target for Cellectis S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $23 to $39, while Robert W. Baird kept a Outperform rating on CLLS stock. On August 19, 2020, analysts increased their price target for CLLS shares from 15 to 32.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cellectis S.A. is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLLS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.40.

Trading performance analysis for CLLS stock

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.21. With this latest performance, CLLS shares dropped by -38.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLLS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.97 for Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.43, while it was recorded at 11.55 for the last single week of trading, and 18.51 for the last 200 days.

Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] shares currently have an operating margin of -126.81 and a Gross Margin at +50.95. Cellectis S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -109.64.

Return on Total Capital for CLLS is now -23.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -28.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 38.71. Additionally, CLLS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.91, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.72. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 36.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cellectis S.A. [CLLS] managed to generate an average of -$253,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Cellectis S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.40 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at Cellectis S.A. [CLLS]

Positions in Cellectis S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 29 institutional holders increased their position in Cellectis S.A. [NASDAQ:CLLS] by around 2,743,183 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 1,788,882 shares, while 16 investors held positions by with 11,682,897 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,214,962 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLLS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,338,390 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 166,029 shares during the same period.