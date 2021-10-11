BofA Securities lifts 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ: YQ] loss 0.00% on the last trading session, reaching $0.85 price per share at the time. The company report on September 23, 2021 that 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results and Change to Board Composition.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: YQ) (“17EdTech” or the “Company”), a leading education technology company in China with an “in-school + after-school” integrated model, announced its unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

Second Quarter 2021 Highlights[1].

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. represents 193.12 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $172.52 million with the latest information. YQ stock price has been found in the range of $0.808 to $0.8799.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.41M shares, YQ reached a trading volume of 1655105 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]:

BofA Securities have made an estimate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 16, 2021, representing the official price target for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for YQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.65.

Trading performance analysis for YQ stock

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, YQ shares dropped by -31.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.08% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.96 for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0705, while it was recorded at 0.8441 for the last single week of trading, and 6.5939 for the last 200 days.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] shares currently have an operating margin of -103.07 and a Gross Margin at +61.71. 17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -103.52.

Return on Total Capital for YQ is now -96.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -105.59. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -112.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -59.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.08. Additionally, YQ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ] managed to generate an average of -$61,510 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 111.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.58.17 Education & Technology Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YQ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. go to 47.60%.

An analysis of insider ownership at 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [YQ]

There are presently around $16 million, or 10.80% of YQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YQ stocks are: GALILEO (PTC) LTD with ownership of 6,023,188, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 4.15% of the total institutional ownership; TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 4,681,244 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 million in YQ stocks shares; and KRANE FUNDS ADVISORS LLC, currently with $1.59 million in YQ stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of December and at the time of the December reporting period, where 25 institutional holders increased their position in 17 Education & Technology Group Inc. [NASDAQ:YQ] by around 10,323,597 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 624,294 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 7,612,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,559,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YQ stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,816,432 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 531,637 shares during the same period.