Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] Revenue clocked in at $7.20 million, up 34.74% YTD: What’s Next?

Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ: BMRA] traded at a high on 10/08/21, posting a 8.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $6.71. The company report on October 5, 2021 that 36 of the Best Ideas Companies to Present at the Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side Virtual Investor Conference on October 5th – 8th, 2021.

The Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy-Side will take place on October 5th – 8th, 2021, where 36 SmallCap, MicroCap and NanoCap public companies will be presenting via virtual webcast to a global investor audience.

The Fall Harvest – Best Ideas from the Buy Side: VIRTUAL begins on Tuesday, October 5th, 2021, with company presentations beginning at 8:30 am Eastern Time. Presentations will be webcast on Tuesday and Wednesday (October 5th and 6th) with 1×1 Meetings being held on Thursday and Friday (October 7th and 8th).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1856519 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Biomerica Inc. stands at 21.66% while the volatility over the past one month is 11.03%.

The market cap for BMRA stock reached $60.86 million, with 12.31 million shares outstanding and 10.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.93M shares, BMRA reached a trading volume of 1856519 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]?

Colliers Securities have made an estimate for Biomerica Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2018, representing the official price target for Biomerica Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Biomerica Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMRA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.45. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.46.

How has BMRA stock performed recently?

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.05. With this latest performance, BMRA shares gained by 48.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMRA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.57 for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.51, while it was recorded at 6.21 for the last single week of trading, and 4.94 for the last 200 days.

Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Biomerica Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.60 and a Current Ratio set at 7.10.

Insider trade positions for Biomerica Inc. [BMRA]

There are presently around $17 million, or 20.50% of BMRA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMRA stocks are: GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA with ownership of 1,028,309, which is approximately 23.884% of the company’s market cap and around 17.15% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 581,110 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.9 million in BMRA stocks shares; and M&G INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD, currently with $1.09 million in BMRA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Biomerica Inc. [NASDAQ:BMRA] by around 658,085 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 1,847,009 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 46,309 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,551,403 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMRA stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 366,035 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,764,213 shares during the same period.