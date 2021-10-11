BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] stock Initiated by The Benchmark Company analyst, price target now $2

BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ: BIOL] price surged by 1.21 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on September 14, 2021 that BIOLASE and Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles) Invite California Dental Community to Awareness Reception on Sept. 24.

The event will celebrate the ongoing partnership between BIOLASE and Healthy Smiles, while extending an invitation for local dentists to join the mission to improve the oral health of children in Orange County.

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOL), the global leader in dental lasers, and Healthy Smiles for Kids of Orange County (Healthy Smiles) are inviting dental professionals in the Orange County area to an awareness reception around the shared mission to improve the oral health of children in the community.

A sum of 1836921 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 4.01M shares. BIOLASE Inc. shares reached a high of $0.6398 and dropped to a low of $0.61 until finishing in the latest session at $0.62.

The average equity rating for BIOL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for BIOLASE Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 19, 2019. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Singular Research raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 25, 2017, representing the official price target for BIOLASE Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $4 to $2.50, while WallachBeth kept a Hold rating on BIOL stock. On November 12, 2013, analysts decreased their price target for BIOL shares from 3.50 to 2.75.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BIOLASE Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIOL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.23.

BIOL Stock Performance Analysis:

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.22. With this latest performance, BIOL shares dropped by -12.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.32% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIOL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.41 for BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6636, while it was recorded at 0.6085 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7741 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BIOLASE Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] shares currently have an operating margin of -81.37 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. BIOLASE Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -73.88.

Return on Total Capital for BIOL is now -79.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -104.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.22, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.61. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 182.14. Additionally, BIOL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 181.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 63.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] managed to generate an average of -$124,659 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.85 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.62.BIOLASE Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.40 and a Current Ratio set at 4.40.

BIOL Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIOLASE Inc. go to 20.00%.

BIOLASE Inc. [BIOL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $11 million, or 18.10% of BIOL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIOL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 6,971,925, which is approximately -4.985% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; PERKINS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC, holding 3,122,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.93 million in BIOL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.86 million in BIOL stock with ownership of nearly -15.984% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BIOLASE Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 16 institutional holders increased their position in BIOLASE Inc. [NASDAQ:BIOL] by around 2,523,706 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 2,303,317 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 12,886,515 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,713,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIOL stock had 8 new institutional investments in for a total of 430,220 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,629 shares during the same period.