Big Lots Inc. [BIG] Stock trading around $47.30 per share: What’s Next?

Big Lots Inc. [NYSE: BIG] surged by $0.97 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $48.11 during the day while it closed the day at $47.30. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Big Lots Amends Revolving Credit Facility.

NEW FACILITY INCLUDES IMPROVED PRICING AND GREATER FLEXIBILITY.

Big Lots, Inc. (the “Company”) announced that on September 22, 2021 it successfully amended its 2018 $700 million five-year unsecured revolving credit facility. The amendment provides more favorable pricing, expands the types of permitted financing arrangements, and provides more flexibility to support the company’s future capital allocation priorities.

Big Lots Inc. stock has also gained 10.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BIG stock has declined by -22.95% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -30.31% and gained 10.18% year-on date.

The market cap for BIG stock reached $1.56 billion, with 34.00 million shares outstanding and 31.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 813.17K shares, BIG reached a trading volume of 1663333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Big Lots Inc. [BIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BIG shares is $55.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Big Lots Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $66 to $58. The new note on the price target was released on August 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Big Lots Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $63 to $53, while Deutsche Bank kept a Hold rating on BIG stock. On August 30, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for BIG shares from 50 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Big Lots Inc. is set at 1.95, with the Price to Sales ratio for BIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.89.

BIG stock trade performance evaluation

Big Lots Inc. [BIG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.59. With this latest performance, BIG shares gained by 1.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.34 for Big Lots Inc. [BIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 50.56, while it was recorded at 44.75 for the last single week of trading, and 59.29 for the last 200 days.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Big Lots Inc. [BIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.44 and a Gross Margin at +38.05. Big Lots Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.15.

Return on Total Capital for BIG is now 14.78, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.45. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 59.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.66. Additionally, BIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.25. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 117.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.68.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Big Lots Inc. [BIG] managed to generate an average of $17,005 per employee.Big Lots Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Big Lots Inc. [BIG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BIG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Big Lots Inc. go to -1.48%.

Big Lots Inc. [BIG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,564 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BIG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,312,041, which is approximately -10.122% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 4,733,880 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $223.91 million in BIG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $97.04 million in BIG stock with ownership of nearly 1.008% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Big Lots Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 104 institutional holders increased their position in Big Lots Inc. [NYSE:BIG] by around 2,040,004 shares. Additionally, 149 investors decreased positions by around 3,915,474 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 27,113,051 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 33,068,529 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BIG stock had 26 new institutional investments in for a total of 613,505 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 577,821 shares during the same period.