Berenberg lifts Accolade Inc. [ACCD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ: ACCD] traded at a low on 10/08/21, posting a -4.26 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $38.23. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Accolade Announces Results for Fiscal Second Quarter 2022.

Fiscal second quarter 2022 revenue of $73.3 million, a 99% increase compared to fiscal second quarter 2021 revenue of $36.8 million.

Introduced Personalized Healthcare category, focused on human relationships and personalization using data to enable value-based care.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1642525 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Accolade Inc. stands at 5.81% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.33%.

The market cap for ACCD stock reached $2.50 billion, with 58.26 million shares outstanding and 56.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 492.12K shares, ACCD reached a trading volume of 1642525 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Accolade Inc. [ACCD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACCD shares is $61.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACCD stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Berenberg have made an estimate for Accolade Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price from $58 to $54. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Accolade Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $54, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Neutral rating on ACCD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Accolade Inc. is set at 1.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACCD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.52.

How has ACCD stock performed recently?

Accolade Inc. [ACCD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.45. With this latest performance, ACCD shares dropped by -19.99% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -7.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACCD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.12 for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.85, while it was recorded at 39.59 for the last single week of trading, and 47.67 for the last 200 days.

Accolade Inc. [ACCD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Accolade Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

Earnings analysis for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACCD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Accolade Inc. go to -0.90%.

Insider trade positions for Accolade Inc. [ACCD]

There are presently around $1,718 million, or 68.90% of ACCD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACCD stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 5,417,006, which is approximately 2.075% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 3,916,842 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $149.74 million in ACCD stocks shares; and AH EQUITY PARTNERS IV (PARALLEL), L.L.C., currently with $144.5 million in ACCD stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

112 institutional holders increased their position in Accolade Inc. [NASDAQ:ACCD] by around 7,808,408 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 4,908,759 shares, while 17 investors held positions by with 32,215,604 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,932,771 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACCD stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,376,556 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 2,273,656 shares during the same period.