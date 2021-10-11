Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR] Revenue clocked in at $11.64 billion, down -20.44% YTD: What’s Next?

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE: BSBR] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.93 during the day while it closed the day at $6.69. The company report on February 27, 2021 that Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.: Notice to the Market – Filing of Form 20-F.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. (“Santander Brasil”) announces that its Annual Report on Form 20-F (the “20-F”), reporting its financial and operational data for 2020, was filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, or the SEC, and with the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission, the Comissão de Valores Mobiliários, or CVM, on February 26, 2021. The document has been posted on Santander Brasil’s website, https://www.santander.com.br/ri.

The 20-F contains detailed information about Santander Brasil, including certifications under the U.S. Sarbanes-Oxley Act, which attest to the effectiveness of Santander Brasil’s internal controls and procedures. Santander Brasil’s independent auditors, PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditores Independentes, issued an audit opinion on the financial statements and the effectiveness of internal controls over financial reporting as of December 31, 2020.

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock has also loss -2.19% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BSBR stock has declined by -13.99% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 0.98% and lost -20.44% year-on date.

The market cap for BSBR stock reached $23.83 billion, with 3.73 billion shares outstanding and 3.72 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 833.71K shares, BSBR reached a trading volume of 1735200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BSBR shares is $9.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BSBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on June 15, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on November 21, 2019, representing the official price target for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for BSBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 16.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for BSBR in the course of the last twelve months was 13.91.

BSBR stock trade performance evaluation

Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.19. With this latest performance, BSBR shares dropped by -6.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BSBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.96 for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.29, while it was recorded at 6.66 for the last single week of trading, and 7.58 for the last 200 days.

Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.29. Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.70.

Return on Total Capital for BSBR is now 2.27, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 13.26, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.58. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 321.05. Additionally, BSBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.25, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 180.37, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] managed to generate an average of $300,871 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [BSBR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BSBR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. go to 10.00%.

Banco Santander [Brasil] S.A. [BSBR]: Insider Ownership positions

Positions in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in Banco Santander (Brasil) S.A. [NYSE:BSBR] by around 1,726,546 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 2,673,255 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 536,934,435 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 541,334,236 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BSBR stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 638,456 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 247,273 shares during the same period.