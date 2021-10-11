AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] is 1654.25% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE: AMC] loss -2.49% on the last trading session, reaching $37.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 8, 2021 that Fathom Events Grosses More Than $3.2MM at the Box Office This Week.

With U.S. Box Office Sales From After We Fell, God’s Not Dead: We The People, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Spirited Away 20th Anniversary, Universal Monsters: Dracula & Frankenstein Double Feature and The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary Fathom Events Marks a Post-Pandemic, Record-Breaking Week.

Fathom Events grossed more than $3.2 million dollars at the US box office this week marking its first multi-million sales week since COVID 19 shuttered theaters. God’s Not Dead: We The People (Pinnacle Peak Pictures) grossed close to $1.2MM over a three-day window, Studio Ghibli Fest 2021: Spirited Away 20th Anniversary (GKIDS) grossed over $865,000, After We Fell (Voltage Pictures) grossed $842,000, Universal Monsters: Dracula & Frankenstein Double Feature (Universal Pictures) grossed $151,000, and The Evil Dead 40th Anniversary (Grindhouse Releasing) reported a box office of $199,000.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. represents 507.99 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.89 billion with the latest information. AMC stock price has been found in the range of $37.06 to $38.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 83.38M shares, AMC reached a trading volume of 29338326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]:

Macquarie have made an estimate for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $7 to $13, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on AMC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. is set at 2.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.59.

Trading performance analysis for AMC stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.30. With this latest performance, AMC shares dropped by -23.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 331.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 798.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.17 for AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 39.51, while it was recorded at 37.20 for the last single week of trading, and 24.77 for the last 200 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] shares currently have an operating margin of -125.90 and a Gross Margin at -42.13. AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -369.37.

Return on Total Capital for AMC is now -15.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -48.81. Additionally, AMC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 134.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 110.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC] managed to generate an average of -$161,202 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.81 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [AMC]

There are presently around $4,744 million, or 25.20% of AMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,434,498, which is approximately 18.676% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 30,482,159 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.13 billion in AMC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $305.38 million in AMC stock with ownership of nearly 25.622% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 203 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. [NYSE:AMC] by around 27,891,142 shares. Additionally, 137 investors decreased positions by around 15,483,011 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 84,185,546 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 127,559,699 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMC stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,088,548 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,874,060 shares during the same period.