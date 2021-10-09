why The Western Union Company [WU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.50

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] gained 1.07% or 0.22 points to close at $20.80 with a heavy trading volume of 3507326 shares. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Western Union Foundation Funds Education for Underserved Youth.

Latest Grants to Support 55,000 Disadvantaged Youth Around the World.

Introduces ‘Hikmet Ersek Scholarship’.

It opened the trading session at $20.77, the shares rose to $21.0386 and dropped to $20.71, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WU points out that the company has recorded -17.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -9.07% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, WU reached to a volume of 3507326 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about The Western Union Company [WU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for The Western Union Company stock. On November 05, 2020, analysts increased their price target for WU shares from 21 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.65. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.71, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 18.02.

Trading performance analysis for WU stock

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.87. With this latest performance, WU shares dropped by -3.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.14 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 21.52, while it was recorded at 20.59 for the last single week of trading, and 23.37 for the last 200 days.

The Western Union Company [WU]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Western Union Company [WU] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.80 and a Gross Margin at +36.82. The Western Union Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.43.

Return on Total Capital for WU is now 29.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1,011.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Western Union Company [WU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1,769.61. Additionally, WU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 94.65, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1,430.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.54.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Western Union Company [WU] managed to generate an average of $67,664 per employee.

The Western Union Company [WU]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 9.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Western Union Company [WU]

There are presently around $8,586 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WU stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,872,736, which is approximately 0.58% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 47,988,007 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $998.15 million in WU stocks shares; and CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, currently with $438.15 million in WU stock with ownership of nearly 1.959% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Western Union Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 255 institutional holders increased their position in The Western Union Company [NYSE:WU] by around 29,346,654 shares. Additionally, 255 investors decreased positions by around 27,049,668 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 356,401,579 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 412,797,901 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WU stock had 55 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,883,549 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 7,820,916 shares during the same period.