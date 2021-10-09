Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] Revenue clocked in at $30.11 billion, up 24.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ: PAA] surged by $0.29 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $10.27 during the day while it closed the day at $10.22. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Plains All American and Oryx Midstream Complete Formation of Permian Basin Joint Venture.

Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) (“Plains”) and Oryx Midstream Holdings LLC (“Oryx”), a portfolio company of Stonepeak Infrastructure Partners, announced that they have successfully completed the formation of their Permian Basin strategic joint venture. Plains Oryx Permian Basin LLC (the “JV”) includes all of Oryx’s Permian assets and, with the exception of Plains’ long-haul pipeline systems and certain of its intra-basin terminal assets, the vast majority of Plains’ assets located within the Permian Basin.

“This is a significant milestone that positions Plains, Oryx and the JV to create significant value for our customers, partners, and investors,” said Willie Chiang, Chairman and CEO of Plains All American. “The Plains and Oryx teams have developed a robust integration strategy that prioritizes a seamless transition for customers and positions the JV to capture opportunities as the Permian continues to grow.”.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock has also gained 0.49% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PAA stock has declined by -8.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.56% and gained 24.03% year-on date.

The market cap for PAA stock reached $7.30 billion, with 720.00 million shares outstanding and 467.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.22M shares, PAA reached a trading volume of 3445438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PAA shares is $12.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Wolfe Research analysts kept a Peer Perform rating on PAA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. is set at 0.32, with the Price to Sales ratio for PAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03. Price to Free Cash Flow for PAA in the course of the last twelve months was 15.64 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

PAA stock trade performance evaluation

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, PAA shares gained by 5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.84 for Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.73, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.76 for the last 200 days.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.90 and a Gross Margin at +6.04. Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -10.99.

Return on Total Capital for PAA is now 5.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -12.36. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.75. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.58. Additionally, PAA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.84, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA] managed to generate an average of -$589,091 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.38 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.89.Plains All American Pipeline L.P.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [PAA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,278 million, or 45.40% of PAA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PAA stocks are: ALPS ADVISORS INC with ownership of 49,542,731, which is approximately -8.899% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKSTONE INC, holding 35,032,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $358.03 million in PAA stocks shares; and TORTOISE CAPITAL ADVISORS, L.L.C., currently with $280.92 million in PAA stock with ownership of nearly -5.943% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 138 institutional holders increased their position in Plains All American Pipeline L.P. [NASDAQ:PAA] by around 23,395,708 shares. Additionally, 141 investors decreased positions by around 26,829,639 shares, while 90 investors held positions by with 270,549,206 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 320,774,553 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PAA stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,847,945 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,882,707 shares during the same period.