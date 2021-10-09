Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] is 39.72% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE: ORI] gained 2.20% or 0.53 points to close at $24.58 with a heavy trading volume of 2587116 shares. The company report on September 14, 2021 that Old Republic Announces Appointment Of Veronica Romano As Senior Vice President – Underwriting & Distribution Of The Old Republic General Insurance Group.

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) announced the appointment of Veronica Romano as Senior Vice President, Underwriting & Distribution of the Old Republic General Insurance Group, Inc. (ORGIG), effective September 27, 2021. Veronica joins Old Republic’s senior leadership team in Chicago after 18 years at Zurich Insurance, where she held leadership roles in underwriting, business development, and distribution.

In making this announcement, Craig Smiddy, Old Republic’s President and CEO, noted that “Veronica brings strong underwriting acumen, as well as experience leading teams and managing distribution in several regional markets in the U.S. Veronica’s leadership skills will add greater depth to our team, and we look forward to her contributions as ORGIG continues down the path of growth and profitability.”.

It opened the trading session at $24.18, the shares rose to $24.825 and dropped to $24.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ORI points out that the company has recorded 11.81% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.95M shares, ORI reached to a volume of 2587116 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ORI shares is $28.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ORI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Old Republic International Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on February 12, 2018, representing the official price target for Old Republic International Corporation stock. On January 28, 2011, analysts decreased their price target for ORI shares from 19 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Old Republic International Corporation is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for ORI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for ORI in the course of the last twelve months was 10.56.

Trading performance analysis for ORI stock

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.27. With this latest performance, ORI shares gained by 4.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 77.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ORI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.81 for Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.72, while it was recorded at 23.89 for the last single week of trading, and 23.21 for the last 200 days.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.22. Old Republic International Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.80.

Return on Total Capital for ORI is now 10.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.91. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 15.62. Additionally, ORI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 13.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 13.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Old Republic International Corporation [ORI] managed to generate an average of $62,067 per employee.

Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ORI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Old Republic International Corporation go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Old Republic International Corporation [ORI]

There are presently around $5,596 million, or 75.90% of ORI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ORI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 29,739,843, which is approximately -1.419% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 27,600,086 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $678.41 million in ORI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $575.92 million in ORI stock with ownership of nearly -5.963% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Old Republic International Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 199 institutional holders increased their position in Old Republic International Corporation [NYSE:ORI] by around 13,914,004 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 13,989,436 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 199,754,016 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,657,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ORI stock had 59 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,088,643 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 1,691,612 shares during the same period.