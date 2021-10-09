JP Morgan lifts Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE: AGI] traded at a low on 10/07/21, posting a -1.20 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $7.41. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Alamos Gold Provides Notice of Third Quarter 2021 Results and Conference Call.

Alamos Gold Inc. (TSX:AGI; NYSE:AGI) (“Alamos” or the “Company”) plans to release its third quarter 2021 financial results after market close on Wednesday, October 27, 2021. Senior management will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 11:00 am ET to discuss the results.

Participants may join the conference call via webcast or through the following dial-in numbers:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3594305 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Alamos Gold Inc. stands at 3.61% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.25%.

The market cap for AGI stock reached $3.72 billion, with 392.76 million shares outstanding and 391.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, AGI reached a trading volume of 3594305 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGI shares is $8.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGI stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Alamos Gold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 09, 2020, representing the official price target for Alamos Gold Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Alamos Gold Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for AGI in the course of the last twelve months was 11.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has AGI stock performed recently?

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.92. With this latest performance, AGI shares dropped by -4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.22% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.80 for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.60, while it was recorded at 7.37 for the last single week of trading, and 8.09 for the last 200 days.

Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +35.13. Alamos Gold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.28.

Return on Total Capital for AGI is now 8.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.43. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.02. Additionally, AGI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI] managed to generate an average of $132,840 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.Alamos Gold Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Alamos Gold Inc. [AGI]

There are presently around $1,607 million, or 69.05% of AGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGI stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 43,234,015, which is approximately 3.233% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,060,519 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $89.37 million in AGI stocks shares; and ROYAL BANK OF CANADA, currently with $79.32 million in AGI stock with ownership of nearly 5.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Alamos Gold Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 102 institutional holders increased their position in Alamos Gold Inc. [NYSE:AGI] by around 15,839,351 shares. Additionally, 93 investors decreased positions by around 13,195,046 shares, while 51 investors held positions by with 187,900,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 216,935,340 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGI stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,737,420 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 4,192,069 shares during the same period.