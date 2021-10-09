BTIG Research slashes price target on Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] – find out why.

Snowflake Inc. [NYSE: SNOW] surged by $10.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $322.91 during the day while it closed the day at $320.05. The company report on October 5, 2021 that Snowflake Announces Third Annual Data Drivers Award Winners, Honoring the Leaders Transforming Their Industries with the Data Cloud.

Winners California Department of Technology, Illumina, Kraft Heinz, Novartis, Warner Music Group and Yes Energy are mobilizing the world’s data.

Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), the Data Cloud company, announced the finalists and winners of the third-annual Data Drivers Awards for North America, the premier data awards that honor Snowflake customers leading their organizations and transforming their industries with the Data Cloud.

Snowflake Inc. stock has also gained 5.83% of its value over the past 7 days. However, SNOW stock has inclined by 18.76% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.06% and gained 13.73% year-on date.

The market cap for SNOW stock reached $95.89 billion, with 297.72 million shares outstanding and 285.83 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.14M shares, SNOW reached a trading volume of 2507760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNOW shares is $318.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Snowflake Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Snowflake Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $275 to $300, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on SNOW stock. On August 26, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SNOW shares from 295 to 300.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Snowflake Inc. is set at 11.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 112.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 19.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.80.

SNOW stock trade performance evaluation

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.83. With this latest performance, SNOW shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 297.24, while it was recorded at 305.67 for the last single week of trading, and 264.26 for the last 200 days.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] shares currently have an operating margin of -91.87 and a Gross Margin at +58.84. Snowflake Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -91.06.

Return on Total Capital for SNOW is now -18.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -18.90. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.24, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.55. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 4.14. Additionally, SNOW Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.75, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 3.60.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] managed to generate an average of -$216,073 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.17.Snowflake Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.10 and a Current Ratio set at 5.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Snowflake Inc. [SNOW] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Snowflake Inc. go to -0.14%.

Snowflake Inc. [SNOW]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $61,458 million, or 63.10% of SNOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNOW stocks are: ICONIQ CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 33,116,173, which is approximately 0.384% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; ALTIMETER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP, holding 32,221,080 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.31 billion in SNOW stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $4.77 billion in SNOW stock with ownership of nearly 16.87% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Snowflake Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 441 institutional holders increased their position in Snowflake Inc. [NYSE:SNOW] by around 59,074,672 shares. Additionally, 264 investors decreased positions by around 21,422,768 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 111,529,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 192,026,520 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNOW stock had 165 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,162,802 shares, while 109 institutional investors sold positions of 6,424,739 shares during the same period.