Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] Is Currently 1.03 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] jumped around 2.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $256.27 at the close of the session, up 1.03%. The company report on October 1, 2021 that Zoom Announces Termination of Merger Agreement with Five9.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) announced that Zoom and Five9 have mutually terminated the merger agreement executed by the parties on July 16, 2021.

At Five9’s special meeting of stockholders held on September 30, 2021, Five9 did not obtain the requisite stockholder support for the merger agreement. As a result, Zoom and Five9 each had the ability to terminate the merger agreement.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock is now -24.03% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ZM Stock saw the intraday high of $258.48 and lowest of $253.81 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 588.84, which means current price is +2.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.37M shares, ZM reached a trading volume of 2616856 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $389.98 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 26, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 9.98, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 20.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 44.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.50.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, ZM shares dropped by -12.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.01 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 316.00, while it was recorded at 258.83 for the last single week of trading, and 344.35 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.50 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings analysis for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 13.58%.