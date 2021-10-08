why The Macerich Company [MAC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $18.36

The Macerich Company [NYSE: MAC] traded at a high on 10/07/21, posting a 3.32 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $17.72. The company report on September 20, 2021 that Macerich Sells La Encantada In Tucson, Generates ~$100 Million Of Incremental Liquidity.

-Part of Targeted Disposition Program to Support Densification and Diversification Activities at Top Properties-.

Macerich (NYSE: MAC), one of the nation’s leading owners, operators and developers of one-of-a-kind retail and mixed-use properties in top markets, announced it has sold La Encantada, a retail asset in Tucson, AZ, generating ~$100 million of incremental liquidity. The open-air, 246,000 square-foot specialty center sold for $165.3 million on September 17, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2620910 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of The Macerich Company stands at 3.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.30%.

The market cap for MAC stock reached $3.62 billion, with 205.76 million shares outstanding and 204.55 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, MAC reached a trading volume of 2620910 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Macerich Company [MAC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MAC shares is $18.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MAC stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for The Macerich Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price from $20 to $24. The new note on the price target was released on June 28, 2021, representing the official price target for The Macerich Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Underweight rating on MAC stock. On December 15, 2020, analysts increased their price target for MAC shares from 8 to 9.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Macerich Company is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for MAC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for MAC in the course of the last twelve months was 27.78.

How has MAC stock performed recently?

The Macerich Company [MAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.04. With this latest performance, MAC shares gained by 3.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 45.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 132.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.42 for The Macerich Company [MAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.90, while it was recorded at 17.28 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

The Macerich Company [MAC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Macerich Company [MAC] shares currently have an operating margin of +28.96 and a Gross Margin at +15.07. The Macerich Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -11.67.

Return on Total Capital for MAC is now 2.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.27. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Macerich Company [MAC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 281.11. Additionally, MAC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 73.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 69.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 188.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 49.35.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Macerich Company [MAC] managed to generate an average of -$136,909 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.

Earnings analysis for The Macerich Company [MAC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Macerich Company go to 0.21%.

Insider trade positions for The Macerich Company [MAC]

There are presently around $2,801 million, or 79.20% of MAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MAC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 27,579,299, which is approximately 26.067% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 25,846,709 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $458.0 million in MAC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $161.06 million in MAC stock with ownership of nearly 27.092% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Macerich Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 172 institutional holders increased their position in The Macerich Company [NYSE:MAC] by around 42,584,889 shares. Additionally, 110 investors decreased positions by around 22,631,874 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 92,842,498 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 158,059,261 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MAC stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,493,348 shares, while 48 institutional investors sold positions of 12,788,250 shares during the same period.