why Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $23.61

Manulife Financial Corporation [NYSE: MFC] gained 0.72% on the last trading session, reaching $19.48 price per share at the time. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Manulife Investment Management announces close of second co-investment fund.

US$ unless otherwise stated TSX/NYSE/PSE: MFC SEHK: 945.

Manulife Investment Management announced the closing of Manulife Co-Investment Partners II, L.P. (“MCIP II” or the “Fund”), a US$683.5 million private equity co-investment fund, which exceeded its original target of US$600 million. MCIP II is the firm’s second co-investment fund, primarily investing in a diverse portfolio of North American middle market companies. MCIP II further fulfills Manulife Investment Management’s commitment to provide global investors access to its private market capabilities across private equity and credit, infrastructure, real estate, timberland, and agriculture.

Manulife Financial Corporation represents 1.94 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $37.46 billion with the latest information. MFC stock price has been found in the range of $19.415 to $19.665.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.37M shares, MFC reached a trading volume of 5577475 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MFC shares is $23.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Manulife Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Manulife Financial Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Manulife Financial Corporation is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.02, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for MFC in the course of the last twelve months was 2.58.

Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, MFC shares gained by 0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.36 for Manulife Financial Corporation [MFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.54, while it was recorded at 19.46 for the last single week of trading, and 20.00 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Manulife Financial Corporation go to 8.82%.