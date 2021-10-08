why Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $17.00

Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ: GLNG] price surged by 10.24 percent to reach at $1.33. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Golar announces pricing of USD 300 million unsecured bond issue.

Golar LNG Limited has successfully placed USD 300 million in senior unsecured bonds in the Nordic bond market. The bonds will mature in October 2025 and bear interest at 7.00% per annum. Net proceeds from the bond issue will be applied towards the refinancing of the Company’s outstanding convertible bonds maturing in February 2022 and general corporate purposes. An application will be made for the bonds to be listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

DNB Markets and Pareto Securities AS acted as Global Coordinators and Danske Bank and Nordea Bank Abp as Joint Lead Managers in the bond issue.

A sum of 3062961 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 949.64K shares. Golar LNG Limited shares reached a high of $14.36 and dropped to a low of $13.21 until finishing in the latest session at $14.32.

The one-year GLNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 15.76. The average equity rating for GLNG stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GLNG shares is $17.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GLNG stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Golar LNG Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Golar LNG Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $15 to $11, while Cowen kept a Outperform rating on GLNG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Golar LNG Limited is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for GLNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for GLNG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.16 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

GLNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.41. With this latest performance, GLNG shares gained by 24.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 35.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 90.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.49 for Golar LNG Limited [GLNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.48, while it was recorded at 13.43 for the last single week of trading, and 11.53 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Golar LNG Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.61 and a Gross Margin at +47.68. Golar LNG Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.37.

Return on Total Capital for GLNG is now 3.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.60, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 183.09. Additionally, GLNG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 64.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.85. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 106.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.68.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.Golar LNG Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Golar LNG Limited [GLNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $923 million, or 71.00% of GLNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLNG stocks are: ORBIS ALLAN GRAY LTD with ownership of 11,856,870, which is approximately -1.311% of the company’s market cap and around 46.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,263,812 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $75.38 million in GLNG stocks shares; and RUBRIC CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $75.25 million in GLNG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Golar LNG Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in Golar LNG Limited [NASDAQ:GLNG] by around 10,211,404 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 14,356,145 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 39,856,646 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 64,424,195 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLNG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,456,390 shares, while 32 institutional investors sold positions of 5,613,304 shares during the same period.