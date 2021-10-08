Wall Street Analyst Reiterated CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. What else is Wall St. saying

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CF] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.35% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.67%. The company report on September 22, 2021 that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. Commences Restart of Ammonia Plant at Billingham, UK, Complex.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF), a leading global manufacturer of hydrogen and nitrogen products, announced that it is immediately restarting the ammonia plant at its Billingham, UK, complex. The restart follows an interim agreement reached to cover the costs to restart the ammonia plant and produce CO2 for the UK market.

“We want to thank The Honorable Kwasi Kwarteng, Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, and his entire staff for working tirelessly to bring about this agreement enabling restart of the plant and averting a potential CO2 supply disruption impacting many industries, including food and beverage availability to UK consumers,” said Tony Will, president and chief executive officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc. “We look forward to working with Secretary Kwarteng and the UK government on developing a longer-term solution, including the development of alternative suppliers of CO2 for the UK market.”.

Over the last 12 months, CF stock rose by 95.99%. The one-year CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.23. The average equity rating for CF stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $11.91 billion, with 215.50 million shares outstanding and 214.03 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, CF stock reached a trading volume of 4368613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $59.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, HSBC Securities raised their target price from $57 to $59.50. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CF Industries Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $54 to $60, while Berenberg kept a Buy rating on CF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 20.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

CF Stock Performance Analysis:

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.67. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 36.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 31.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.66 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.93, while it was recorded at 60.56 for the last single week of trading, and 47.96 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CF Industries Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.23 and a Gross Margin at +20.22. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.69.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 6.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.58. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.52. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.38. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 132.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $105,667 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.33.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

CF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. go to -5.21%.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,064 million, or 96.10% of CF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,303,835, which is approximately 2.311% of the company’s market cap and around 0.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,670,115 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.25 billion in CF stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.24 billion in CF stock with ownership of nearly -4.344% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CF Industries Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 276 institutional holders increased their position in CF Industries Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CF] by around 20,990,374 shares. Additionally, 225 investors decreased positions by around 17,929,529 shares, while 67 investors held positions by with 159,960,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,880,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CF stock had 74 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,957,277 shares, while 53 institutional investors sold positions of 1,648,361 shares during the same period.