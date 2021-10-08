Wall Street Analyst Initiated Sysco Corporation [SYY]. What else is Wall St. saying

Sysco Corporation [NYSE: SYY] traded at a high on 10/07/21, posting a 2.17 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $82.87. The company report on September 23, 2021 that Sysco Offers New and Innovative Products For Fall 2021 Through Cutting Edge Solutions Platform.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY), the leading global foodservice distribution company, announced the nationwide launch of eight innovative concepts exclusively for Sysco customers through the company’s Cutting Edge Solutions platform. These chef-tested and exclusive products provide foodservice operators with on-trend menu options such as plant-based ingredients as well as innovative to-go solutions that will help them stand out in the ever-evolving foodservice environment.

“Our Cutting Edge Solutions platform helps our customers stay on-trend and ahead of the competition with new and innovative offerings for dine-in, takeout or delivery while also providing labor saving solutions to support their success in ’s environment,” says Judy Sansone, Sysco’s executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2762416 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Sysco Corporation stands at 2.16% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.27%.

The market cap for SYY stock reached $41.22 billion, with 512.54 million shares outstanding and 511.34 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.26M shares, SYY reached a trading volume of 2762416 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYY shares is $90.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYY stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Sysco Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on January 25, 2021, representing the official price target for Sysco Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $60 to $88, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on SYY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sysco Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 27.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYY in the course of the last twelve months was 79.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Sysco Corporation [SYY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.57. With this latest performance, SYY shares gained by 8.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.39 for Sysco Corporation [SYY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 77.73, while it was recorded at 81.39 for the last single week of trading, and 78.08 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sysco Corporation [SYY] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.96 and a Gross Margin at +17.01. Sysco Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.02.

Return on Total Capital for SYY is now 10.25, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 38.67, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 761.17. Additionally, SYY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 88.39, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 55.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 722.69, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.92.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Sysco Corporation [SYY] managed to generate an average of $9,038 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.33.Sysco Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Sysco Corporation go to 53.44%.

There are presently around $34,653 million, or 82.40% of SYY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 43,114,667, which is approximately 1.009% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, holding 34,432,213 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.85 billion in SYY stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.5 billion in SYY stock with ownership of nearly -0.271% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sysco Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 624 institutional holders increased their position in Sysco Corporation [NYSE:SYY] by around 27,001,416 shares. Additionally, 559 investors decreased positions by around 19,556,389 shares, while 243 investors held positions by with 371,603,045 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 418,160,850 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYY stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,182 shares, while 103 institutional investors sold positions of 4,770,050 shares during the same period.