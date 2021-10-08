US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] Revenue clocked in at $25.94 billion, up 11.92% YTD: What’s Next?

US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE: USFD] jumped around 1.2 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $37.28 at the close of the session, up 3.33%. The company report on October 7, 2021 that US Foods Hunger Action Month Efforts Raise More Than 240,000 Meals for Those Struggling With Food Insecurity.

Campaign supports company’s continued commitment to supporting local communities in need following its $200,000 donation to the American Red Cross to aid Western wildfires and Hurricane Ida relief efforts.

US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD) announced that the company will donate the equivalent of more than 240,000 meals to Feeding America as part of the company’s Feeding America Hunger Action Month efforts dedicated to supporting communities struggling with food insecurity. In addition, more than $16,000 in product donations has been raised to aid six additional hunger-fighting organizations selected by the company’s Employee Resource Groups as part of a month-long virtual food drive.

US Foods Holding Corp. stock is now 11.92% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. USFD Stock saw the intraday high of $38.44 and lowest of $36.29 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.10, which means current price is +21.67% above from all time high which was touched on 04/30/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.23M shares, USFD reached a trading volume of 4133704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USFD shares is $45.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USFD stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for US Foods Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 09, 2021, representing the official price target for US Foods Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $36, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on USFD stock. On November 10, 2020, analysts increased their price target for USFD shares from 22 to 45.

The Average True Range (ATR) for US Foods Holding Corp. is set at 1.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for USFD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.28.

How has USFD stock performed recently?

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.56. With this latest performance, USFD shares gained by 13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USFD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.91 for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.10, while it was recorded at 36.39 for the last single week of trading, and 36.29 for the last 200 days.

US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.45 and a Gross Margin at +16.47. US Foods Holding Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.99.

Return on Total Capital for USFD is now 1.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.46. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.91. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 152.90. Additionally, USFD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.46, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 49.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 166.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD] managed to generate an average of -$8,692 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.93.US Foods Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Insider trade positions for US Foods Holding Corp. [USFD]

There are presently around $7,843 million, or 96.50% of USFD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USFD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 18,494,891, which is approximately 1.563% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 16,658,984 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $621.05 million in USFD stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $595.49 million in USFD stock with ownership of nearly -1.42% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in US Foods Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 134 institutional holders increased their position in US Foods Holding Corp. [NYSE:USFD] by around 20,684,517 shares. Additionally, 147 investors decreased positions by around 18,297,431 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 171,393,576 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 210,375,524 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USFD stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,091,556 shares, while 47 institutional investors sold positions of 4,668,213 shares during the same period.