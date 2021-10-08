U.S. Bancorp [USB] moved up 0.70: Why It’s Important

U.S. Bancorp [NYSE: USB] surged by $0.43 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $62.53 during the day while it closed the day at $61.88. The company report on October 5, 2021 that U.S. Bank announces new cryptocurrency custody services for institutional investment managers.

NYDIG will act as sub-custodian.

U.S. Bank announced that its cryptocurrency custody services are now live and available to their Global Fund Services clients. The services are intended for institutional investment managers with private funds in the U.S. or Cayman Islands who would like a safekeeping solution for Bitcoin – with additional coin support coming soon. NYDIG, a leading technology and financial services company dedicated to Bitcoin, is the first crypto sub-custodian announced in the bank’s network of providers.

U.S. Bancorp stock has also gained 4.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, USB stock has inclined by 8.62% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 8.01% and gained 32.82% year-on date.

The market cap for USB stock reached $89.75 billion, with 1.49 billion shares outstanding and 1.48 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.37M shares, USB reached a trading volume of 4939025 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about U.S. Bancorp [USB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USB shares is $63.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USB stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for U.S. Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Keefe Bruyette raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on July 07, 2021, representing the official price target for U.S. Bancorp stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $58 to $62, while BofA Securities kept a Neutral rating on USB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Bancorp is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for USB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.73. Price to Free Cash Flow for USB in the course of the last twelve months was 14.48.

USB stock trade performance evaluation

U.S. Bancorp [USB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.10. With this latest performance, USB shares gained by 11.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 59.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.63 for U.S. Bancorp [USB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.52, while it was recorded at 61.18 for the last single week of trading, and 55.08 for the last 200 days.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Bancorp [USB] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.28. U.S. Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +21.44.

Return on Total Capital for USB is now 5.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 102.26. Additionally, USB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 50.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.24, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Bancorp [USB] managed to generate an average of $72,502 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for U.S. Bancorp [USB] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for U.S. Bancorp go to 13.06%.

U.S. Bancorp [USB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $68,708 million, or 76.30% of USB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USB stocks are: BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC with ownership of 128,888,906, which is approximately -0.615% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 109,095,804 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.75 billion in USB stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $5.64 billion in USB stock with ownership of nearly -0.956% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 739 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Bancorp [NYSE:USB] by around 40,507,578 shares. Additionally, 666 investors decreased positions by around 50,078,205 shares, while 296 investors held positions by with 1,019,762,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,110,347,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USB stock had 109 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,385,562 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 5,526,315 shares during the same period.