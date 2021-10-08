The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Is Currently 9.55 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ: WTER] stock went on an upward path that rose over 9.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.18%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that The Alkaline Water Company to Launch in Sam’s Clubs Nationwide.

All 587 Sam’s Clubs in the Continental U.S. Will Carry Alkaline88’s Single-Serve 1-Liter 12 Pack.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), the country’s largest independent alkaline company and The Clean Beverage Company™, is pleased to announce that the Alkaline88 1-liter 12 pack will be available this fall at Sam’s Club. Sam’s Club is a leading membership warehouse club with nearly 600 clubs and millions of members in the U.S. and Puerto Rico. Beginning in early November, Alkaline88® will be available in 587 Sam’s Clubs locations across the country. Alkaline88’s single-serve 1-Liter in Sam’s Club is the Company’s first entry into the all-important club channel.

Over the last 12 months, WTER stock rose by 21.99%. The one-year The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.18. The average equity rating for WTER stock is currently 3.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $174.43 million, with 88.34 million shares outstanding and 72.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, WTER stock reached a trading volume of 5827045 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTER shares is $1.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTER stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on July 07, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Speculative Buy. The new note on the price target was released on August 18, 2020, representing the official price target for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTER stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.79. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 21.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

WTER Stock Performance Analysis:

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.18. With this latest performance, WTER shares gained by 3.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 59.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTER stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.37 for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7880, while it was recorded at 1.5540 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3837 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] shares currently have an operating margin of -32.81 and a Gross Margin at +36.42. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.21.

Return on Total Capital for WTER is now -121.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -253.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -259.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -81.73. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.99. Additionally, WTER Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.81.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] managed to generate an average of -$586,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.32.The Alkaline Water Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [WTER] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13 million, or 7.40% of WTER stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTER stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 3,163,461, which is approximately 39.497% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; UNIPLAN INVESTMENT COUNSEL, INC., holding 1,507,554 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.59 million in WTER stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $1.01 million in WTER stock with ownership of nearly 21.124% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 23 institutional holders increased their position in The Alkaline Water Company Inc. [NASDAQ:WTER] by around 3,251,919 shares. Additionally, 21 investors decreased positions by around 414,157 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 3,621,503 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,287,579 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTER stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,871,405 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 320,021 shares during the same period.