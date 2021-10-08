Synchrony Financial [SYF] Revenue clocked in at $15.15 billion, up 42.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Synchrony Financial [NYSE: SYF] closed the trading session at $49.62 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $49.55, while the highest price level was $50.77. The company report on October 4, 2021 that Synchrony Launches Latinx Executive Alliance, A Coalition Dedicated To Advancing Latinx Talent In Corporate America.

Latinx Executive Alliance Invites Latinx Business Leaders to Attend Its Inaugural Virtual Event on October 18, 2021.

Synchrony (NYSE: SYF), a premier consumer financial services company, announced the Latinx Executive Alliance, a coalition of C-suite executives and business leaders from different companies, industries and sectors, dedicated to collectively helping Latinx employees advance in corporate America. The Alliance will host its inaugural, virtual event on October 18th from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. ET.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 42.96 percent and weekly performance of 1.51 percent. The stock has been moved at 15.93 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.63 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 1.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.89M shares, SYF reached to a volume of 5246209 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Synchrony Financial [SYF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SYF shares is $56.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SYF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Global Securities have made an estimate for Synchrony Financial shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $40 to $51. The new note on the price target was released on July 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchrony Financial stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchrony Financial is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.83. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 19.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for SYF in the course of the last twelve months was 4.37.

SYF stock trade performance evaluation

Synchrony Financial [SYF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.51. With this latest performance, SYF shares gained by 8.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.93% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 75.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.76 for Synchrony Financial [SYF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 49.16, while it was recorded at 49.83 for the last single week of trading, and 44.10 for the last 200 days.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Synchrony Financial [SYF] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.14 and a Gross Margin at +88.92. Synchrony Financial’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.80.

Return on Total Capital for SYF is now 7.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.97, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 124.20. Additionally, SYF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.40, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.44. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 91.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 38.45.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Synchrony Financial [SYF] managed to generate an average of $83,939 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Synchrony Financial [SYF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SYF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchrony Financial go to 38.20%.

Synchrony Financial [SYF]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $26,752 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SYF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 67,728,403, which is approximately 7.193% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 50,526,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.51 billion in SYF stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.2 billion in SYF stock with ownership of nearly -1.212% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchrony Financial stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 369 institutional holders increased their position in Synchrony Financial [NYSE:SYF] by around 51,833,177 shares. Additionally, 327 investors decreased positions by around 52,053,878 shares, while 87 investors held positions by with 435,244,072 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 539,131,127 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SYF stock had 94 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,418,409 shares, while 75 institutional investors sold positions of 21,509,200 shares during the same period.