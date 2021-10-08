Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] Revenue clocked in at $27.12 billion, up 4.89% YTD: What’s Next?

Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ: SBUX] closed the trading session at $112.21 on 10/07/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $112.05, while the highest price level was $112.98. The company report on September 30, 2021 that Starbucks Announces Increase in Quarterly Cash Dividend.

Marks Eleventh Consecutive Annual Increase.

Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ: SBUX) announced that its Board of Directors has approved an increase in the company’s quarterly cash dividend from $0.45 to $0.49 per share. This increase will be effective with the dividend payment to be distributed on November 26, 2021, to shareholders of record on November 12, 2021, and raises the company’s annual dividend to $1.96 per share.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.89 percent and weekly performance of 1.72 percent. The stock has been moved at -0.86 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.94 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.48 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.56M shares, SBUX reached to a volume of 5508208 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SBUX shares is $131.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SBUX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for Starbucks Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 30, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Deutsche Bank raised their target price to Hold. The new note on the price target was released on September 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Starbucks Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $134 to $136, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on SBUX stock. On July 28, 2021, analysts increased their price target for SBUX shares from 104 to 108.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Starbucks Corporation is set at 1.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SBUX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.77. Price to Free Cash Flow for SBUX in the course of the last twelve months was 50.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

SBUX stock trade performance evaluation

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.72. With this latest performance, SBUX shares dropped by -4.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SBUX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 115.74, while it was recorded at 111.82 for the last single week of trading, and 111.54 for the last 200 days.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.45 and a Gross Margin at +13.59. Starbucks Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.95.

Return on Total Capital for SBUX is now 13.46, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.48. Additionally, SBUX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 144.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 86.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] managed to generate an average of $2,660 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 19.47 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.97.Starbucks Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Starbucks Corporation [SBUX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SBUX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Starbucks Corporation go to 54.89%.

Starbucks Corporation [SBUX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $92,444 million, or 70.80% of SBUX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SBUX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 97,136,962, which is approximately 0.86% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 75,012,726 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.42 billion in SBUX stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.27 billion in SBUX stock with ownership of nearly 0.994% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Starbucks Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 1,150 institutional holders increased their position in Starbucks Corporation [NASDAQ:SBUX] by around 38,064,313 shares. Additionally, 890 investors decreased positions by around 37,603,521 shares, while 286 investors held positions by with 748,180,008 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,847,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SBUX stock had 135 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,933,510 shares, while 88 institutional investors sold positions of 2,599,240 shares during the same period.