Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Stock trading around $0.89 per share: What’s Next?

Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: MARK] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.55% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -15.39%. The company report on September 28, 2021 that Remark Holdings Announces $5.0 Million Private Placement.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence (“AI”) solutions and digital media properties, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement with a single institutional investor in a private placement of 4,237,290 shares of common stock and warrants to purchase up to 4,237,290 shares of common stock at a combined purchase price of $1.18 per share and accompanying warrant for gross proceeds of approximately $5.0 million before deducting transaction fees and other estimated offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $1.35 per share, will be immediately exercisable and will expire five years from the date of an effective registration statement covering the shares underlying the warrants.

The Company expects to use the net proceeds from the private placement for working capital and other general corporate purposes. The private placement is expected to close on or about September 29, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, MARK stock dropped by -25.34%.

The market cap for the stock reached $92.15 million, with 99.92 million shares outstanding and 89.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, MARK stock reached a trading volume of 2969318 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]:

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Remark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 13, 2016, representing the official price target for Remark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while Maxim Group analysts kept a Buy rating on MARK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Remark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for MARK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.83.

MARK Stock Performance Analysis:

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.39. With this latest performance, MARK shares dropped by -31.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MARK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 26.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.84 for Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2027, while it was recorded at 0.9106 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9678 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Remark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] shares currently have an operating margin of -132.80 and a Gross Margin at +33.66. Remark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -134.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] managed to generate an average of -$177,727 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.Remark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Remark Holdings Inc. [MARK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $16 million, or 18.40% of MARK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MARK stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 4,047,797, which is approximately -0.669% of the company’s market cap and around 11.26% of the total institutional ownership; CUTTER & CO BROKERAGE, INC., holding 2,741,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.43 million in MARK stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.5 million in MARK stock with ownership of nearly -12.424% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Remark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 21 institutional holders increased their position in Remark Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:MARK] by around 1,902,458 shares. Additionally, 37 investors decreased positions by around 4,857,947 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 11,731,207 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,491,612 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MARK stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 441,820 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 1,334,216 shares during the same period.