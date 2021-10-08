Redburn lifts Dow Inc. [DOW] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Dow Inc. [NYSE: DOW] gained 2.36% or 1.35 points to close at $58.51 with a heavy trading volume of 7155210 shares. The company report on October 7, 2021 that Bringing Positive Change Home to Our Communities.

Creating positive global change starts in the places we call home. We’ve seen it firsthand, through the colleagues who help amplify our global citizenship efforts and bring home community-driven solutions in the places where we work and live.

It opened the trading session at $57.89, the shares rose to $59.47 and dropped to $57.79, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for DOW points out that the company has recorded -7.33% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -31.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, DOW reached to a volume of 7155210 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dow Inc. [DOW]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOW shares is $67.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOW stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Redburn have made an estimate for Dow Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on September 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Dow Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $71 to $68, while BofA Securities kept a Underperform rating on DOW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dow Inc. is set at 1.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOW in the course of the last twelve months was 21.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for DOW stock

Dow Inc. [DOW] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.65. With this latest performance, DOW shares dropped by -3.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for Dow Inc. [DOW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.82, while it was recorded at 58.32 for the last single week of trading, and 62.02 for the last 200 days.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dow Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Dow Inc. [DOW]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOW. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dow Inc. go to -5.43%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Dow Inc. [DOW]

There are presently around $29,822 million, or 69.10% of DOW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DOW stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 63,173,902, which is approximately 2.002% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 53,281,546 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.12 billion in DOW stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.56 billion in DOW stock with ownership of nearly -3.834% of the company’s market capitalization.

729 institutional holders increased their position in Dow Inc. [NYSE:DOW] by around 23,776,254 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 23,625,005 shares, while 245 investors held positions by with 462,287,111 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 509,688,370 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DOW stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,634,064 shares, while 80 institutional investors sold positions of 3,567,983 shares during the same period.