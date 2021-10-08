Raymond James lifts BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ: BGCP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.28% on Tuesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.47%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that BGC Partners’ Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results Announcement To Be Issued Prior To Market Open On Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Conference call scheduled for the same day at 10:00 a.m. ET.

BGC Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: BGCP) (“BGC”), a leading global brokerage and financial technology company, announced the details regarding its third quarter 2021 financial results conference call. This call will take place on Wednesday, November 3, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET.

Over the last 12 months, BGCP stock rose by 103.40%. The average equity rating for BGCP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $2.00 billion, with 384.90 million shares outstanding and 313.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, BGCP stock reached a trading volume of 2471966 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]:

Raymond James have made an estimate for BGC Partners Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 27, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $12 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on July 29, 2015, representing the official price target for BGC Partners Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BGC Partners Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for BGCP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

BGCP Stock Performance Analysis:

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.47. With this latest performance, BGCP shares gained by 5.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 103.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BGCP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.11 for BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.26, while it was recorded at 5.35 for the last single week of trading, and 5.07 for the last 200 days.

Insight into BGC Partners Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.25 and a Gross Margin at +91.88. BGC Partners Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.38.

Return on Total Capital for BGCP is now 6.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.82, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 201.62. Additionally, BGCP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 66.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 38.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 154.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.32.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] managed to generate an average of $9,782 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.

BGCP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGCP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BGC Partners Inc. go to 12.50%.

BGC Partners Inc. [BGCP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,194 million, or 65.80% of BGCP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BGCP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 30,966,630, which is approximately 6.137% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,857,987 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $133.99 million in BGCP stocks shares; and ARCTIS GLOBAL LLC, currently with $96.66 million in BGCP stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in BGC Partners Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of October and at the time of the October reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in BGC Partners Inc. [NASDAQ:BGCP] by around 36,225,011 shares. Additionally, 102 investors decreased positions by around 34,414,750 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 150,808,735 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 221,448,496 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BGCP stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,122,474 shares, while 39 institutional investors sold positions of 10,231,039 shares during the same period.