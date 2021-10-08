Oppenheimer slashes price target on Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] – find out why.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] jumped around 0.5 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.87 at the close of the session, up 3.25%. The company report on October 6, 2021 that Vonage Demonstrates Excellence within Salesforce Ecosystem with Partner Innovation Award.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, announced that it has been named a recipient of the Salesforce Partner Innovation Award for Customer Success, showcasing leadership within the Salesforce ecosystem.

For this innovative work, Salesforce has recognized that Vonage has demonstrated excellence in customer success in the Trailblazer award category. The Vonage Contact Center for Salesforce solution integrates all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into an organization’s Salesforce instance. This enables Vonage customers using Salesforce, such as Homeless Link, Hotelbeds, and Key Travel, to perform better, connect easier and enhance engagement to help them serve their stakeholders better.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock is now 23.26% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VG Stock saw the intraday high of $16.01 and lowest of $15.20 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.65, which means current price is +46.27% above from all time high which was touched on 09/17/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.97M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 2961485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $17.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on June 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.45, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 31.63.

How has VG stock performed recently?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.55. With this latest performance, VG shares gained by 6.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.10 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.75, while it was recorded at 15.99 for the last single week of trading, and 13.78 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of -0.01 and a Gross Margin at +47.22. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.90.

Return on Total Capital for VG is now -0.01, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 91.06. Additionally, VG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 89.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] managed to generate an average of -$16,475 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.90.Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

There are presently around $3,813 million, or 96.20% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 32,753,843, which is approximately 0.898% of the company’s market cap and around 4.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,337,306 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $417.97 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $244.62 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly -0.941% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of November and at the time of the November reporting period, where 119 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 23,152,788 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 16,436,002 shares, while 35 investors held positions by with 200,653,017 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 240,241,807 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,447,008 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 6,496,001 shares during the same period.